Pattonville looking for employees for before-school, after-school care programs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Pattonville School District is looking for people who are passionate about caring for young minds.

In a Facebook post, the district said it is hiring for both its before-school and after-school programs. The post said the jobs offer competitive wages of up to $20 an hour.

According to the listing on the department's website, the jobs are nine-and-a-half month per year positions working with students from kindergarten to fifth grade.

The positions are two of the more than 82 job listings currently available on the district's website. Other listings include multiple teacher positions, four bus driver openings and more than a dozen food service jobs.

