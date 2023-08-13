Hundreds get financial burden taken off at St. Louis County back-to-school event

Families filed into WildCare Park for free school supplies, haircuts, and health resources on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Hundreds of families received support to ensure they have a successful start to the school year at an event in St. Louis County on Sunday.

County Council Chairwoman Shalonda Webb, the Dwann Dillon Foundation and the St. Louis County Police Department partnered to cover all bases for students and their parents.

The event went from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Wildcare Zoo on Larimore Road.

"It's amazing to me to see that they doing stuff like this for the community," said Erica Smith, a mother of four.

Kids were able to pick up free backpacks with school supplies and even received haircuts.

Smith usually spends $75 per head for her child.

"That's just to get their dreads re-twisted so, like, when you think about the amount of money that's almost $300 per kid and I'm not talking about a haircut, so it's like why not come out here,” she said.

Beyond the supplies, there were other important resources to support the well-being of students and their families throughout the school year, including health and transportation stations.

The pandemic and inflation hit many families hard, especially during the school season. This was one of many events held throughout the St. Louis region to lighten the burden.

“I mean many don't have that support. It could be kids that are coming here by themselves that register online that don't have a mom or dad to bring them here that needs this help,” Smith said.

Cookie Mitchell, a volunteer and a representative with the St. Louis Commission for Older Adults under Chair Webb, gets to see the families' faces as they come through the door.

"These kids are really happy. I have kids coming to pick out whatever color bookbag they want. They have food out here for him. Games. I think that's beautiful," Mitchell said.

“It just makes me feel good to know that somebody actually cares,” Smith added.