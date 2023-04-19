Rosati-Kain Academy names Maggie Sullivan as new president

Sullivan will step into the role on May 1.

ST. LOUIS — All-girls Catholic school Rosati-Kain Academy has named its new president.

Maggie Sullivan will be the first official president since the school, formerly known as Rosati-Kain High School, became independent from the Archdiocese of St. Louis. She will step into the role on May 1, succeeding Dr. Elizabeth Ann Goodwin.

Sullivan has 25 years of educational experience. She is currently assistant principal of mission at St. Joseph’s Academy, which is sponsored by St. Joseph Educational Ministries (SJEM). SJEM will also be the Catholic sponsor of Rosati-Kain effective July 1.

The 112-year-old school was notified last year that it would be forced to close as part of the Archdiocese of St. Louis’ "All Things New" consolidation plan. Alumnae and students launched a campaign to save the school, and in December the Rosati-Kain reached a three-year lease agreement with the Archdiocese to stay open under a new name and sponsorship with SJEM.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead Rosati-Kain Academy,” Sullivan said in a Wednesday news release from the school. “I am eager to get to know the exceptional faculty and staff, the dedicated students and families, and the loyal alumnae who have created this special community that is focused on academic excellence, impactful community service and strength in its diversity. I am proud to join a school that fulfills such a significant and unique purpose in our community for growing extraordinary women leaders from all walks of life, dedicated to making our world a better place.”

Throughout her career, Sullivan has taught locally at Whitfield School, Washington University, St. Louis Community College, Clayton High School and University City High School, and was an educator at Kent Denver School in Denver and Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa.

“Maggie Sullivan brings a fresh perspective to educating creative and diverse 21st-century scholars, and has a heart and passion for educating our students," Rosati-Kain Academy Board Chair Michelle A. Martin Bonner said in the release. "Maggie’s understanding of the work ahead and the importance of the success of Rosati-Kain Academy is why she is the best person for the role. Her faith, drive and determination to bring together the Rosati-Kain community and continue the legacy are essential."

More information on the announcement is available on the school's website.