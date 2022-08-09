x
Education

SLPS superintendent retiring at end of the year

"Dr. Adams has given his all to this District for 14 years and we are extremely indebted to him."
St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams makes his comments regarding the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 in St. Louis on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Standing with Adams, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and City of Saint Louis Department of Health Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis (R) are urging parents to vaccinate their children against COVID-19 to keep schools open, healthy, and safe. Vaccinations will begin on November 13. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams is retiring after serving the district for 14 years.

Adams is retiring at the end of December, according to a press release from the district. The SLPS Board of Education is now looking for its next leader.

In the release, Adams mentioned marking milestones while he served as superintendent, including the passage of Prop S.

“It shows us that voters trust this Board and administration to continue to build momentum and accomplish great things for our students, teachers, and families. Having managed the elected Board’s return to power and the great energy they bring to the position, I am leaving the District in caring and capable hands,” he said.

“This is truly the end of an era,” said Matt Davis, board president. “Today, SLPS is fully accredited, due to the leadership of our superintendent and his team. Dr. Adams has given his all to this District for 14 years and we are extremely indebted to him.”

During his years leading SLPS, Adams accomplished many things including doubling the size of Pre-K and increasing graduation rates, according to the district.

“As I continue to serve the students, families, and staff of Saint Louis Public Schools over the next few months, I do so with a deep sense of pride and humility. We have come a long way since 2008, but there is still much work to be done,” Adams said in the release.

A nationwide search for the next superintendent will get underway in the next few weeks.  

