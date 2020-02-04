COLUMBIA, Mo. — Four universities within the University of Missouri System announced in-person spring commencement ceremonies will be postponed.

In place of the in-person ceremonies, each university will celebrate their graduation class either virtually or set in-person opportunities at a later date, according to a press release.

“We know how disappointed our students, parents and families are that we won’t be able to hold our commencement ceremonies in May,” said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri System. “Hundreds of UM faculty and staff take part in these ceremonies each year, and it brings us great pride to celebrate our students’ accomplishments alongside them and their families. This May, we will have to adjust how we celebrate to ensure the safety of our university communities.”

University leaders will share information on their plans to students and their families in the near future.

All students who completed requirements for graduation will still have degrees conferred on the regular schedule, according to the release.

