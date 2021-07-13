List: St. Louis area schools announce mask policies

5 On Your Side contacted schools districts all over the Bi-state area to see how they’re planning a safe return to school for children

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is in the middle of another surge of COVID-19 cases just weeks before children head back to school.

School districts are making their decisions as the highly contagious delta variant takes hold locally and across the country.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force pointed out a trend of more children being hospitalized with the virus. As of Tuesday, seven children were in area ICUs — three of them are too young to be vaccinated. Only children 12 and older are eligible to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Schools also are faced with varying mask guidelines — especially in St. Louis County where a mask mandate is on a temporary hold until Aug. 17. The mandate remains in place in the city.

Last month, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended masks for anyone 2 and older, including those who are fully vaccinated. And last week, the CDC updated its guidance to recommend that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges. According to the CDC’s data, that includes the entire state of Missouri, except for Knox County.

5 On Your Side contacted school districts all over the Bi-state area to see how they're planning a safe return to school for children.