3 Catholic elementary schools in St. Louis area closing permanently

The closure is due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the "already financially-strained institutions"

ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced the permanent closure of three elementary schools in the St. Louis area.

The closure is due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the “already financially-strained institutions.”

The schools that will be closing include Most Holy Trinity Catholic School and Academy, Christ Light of the Nations School and St. Joseph School in Manchester.

The decision to close the schools was made after the archdiocese conducted an analysis of the schools’ financial feasibility following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Parish leaders are reaching out to families and staff regarding support they will receive in making transitions to other faith-based schools within the archdiocese.

All three schools have received financial support from the archdiocese and its parishes, but that support has been impacted by the suspension of public mass and loss of offertory and other contributions, according to the release.

“These schools have already changed the educational trajectory of thousands of students and alumni. The archdiocese, together with community partners, is fully committed to supporting all families and students as they continue their educational journeys,” the archdiocese said in the release.