St. Louis high schoolers hit the road for Historically Black Colleges and Universities tour

ST. LOUIS — Forty students representing twenty different high schools in the St. Louis area hit the road at 5 a.m. sharp Monday morning. They're touring six different Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The tour is designed to give students exposure to more educational opportunities and teach them the significance of HBCUs.

"The importance of this tour is that these students will see that, they'll feel that, they'll see these facilities they're in, they'll see they're quality facilities, and they'll come back with an enlightenment they'll carry with them as they embark on their college journeys," Ivy Foundation Volunteer Pamela Coaxum said.

Ivy Foundation volunteers have traveled throughout the country for more than 15 years to teach students the educational opportunities and cultural significance of HBCUs.

Over the next week, students will tour six different schools across three states:

Alcorn State University

Xavier University of Louisiana

Dillard University

Texas Southern University

Prairie View A&M University

Grambling State University

They'll also visit the Houston Museum of African American Culture to wrap up the tour.

“The impact that HBCU’s have had on this country over all these years? They provide quality education and that’s what we really want them to know," an Ivy Foundation board member told 5 On Your Side.

Ameren, Sterling Bank, NAACP-St. Louis County Chapter and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., (Omicron Eta Omega Chapter) are this year's sponsors.