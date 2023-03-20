North St. Louis County McDonald's locations fundraising for Ferguson hit-and-run victim

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, 10% of sales at participating McDonald's locations will be donated to the victim's family.

ST. LOUIS — A half dozen North St. Louis County McDonald's locations are coming together to support the family of a hit-and-run victim.

On Tuesday, six McDonald's locations are donating 10% of sales from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to the family of 61-year-old Willetter Anderson-Watson.

Anderson-Watson was killed March 8 while crossing Florissant Road on her way to work at McDonald's. Missouri Highway Patrol is still looking for the driver of the maroon crossover SUV who fatally hit her. The Ferguson grandmother was known for always brightening up the restaurant.

"She was always a great person, she was always smiling," Kyle Russell, a McDonald's team member said. "It made the back area a lot better while she was working. We nicknamed her 'Smiley' here because she was always smiling."

The following McDonald's locations, all locally owned and operated by Jimmy and Janet Williams, are participating:

15 Florissant Oaks Shopping Center, Florissant, MO 63031.

7300 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Hazelwood, MO 63042.

6883 Parker Road, Florissant, MO 63033.

1090 Shackelford Road, Florissant, MO 63031.

3165 N. Highway 67, Florissant, MO 63033.

10873 W. Florissant Ave., St. Louis, MO 63136.

"We just want to send our sincerest condolences," said Paige Simmons, operations supervisor. "She was a dedicated worker and will be missed. Not only was she a part of our McDonald's family, but her family is a part of our extended McDonald's family. We just want to be there and supportive as possible during this trying time."