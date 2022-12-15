St. Mary’s High School is staying open and getting a new name

At a press conference Thursday morning, school officials announced St. Mary’s new name.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — After months of looking for funding to stay open, St. Mary's High School has accepted the terms of a three-year lease from the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

This means the 91-year-old school will remain open for the foreseeable future.

During a press conference on Thursday, the school announced its new name for the 2023-24 school year will be St. Mary's Southside Catholic High School.

"Thousands of people have rallied around this great institution to ensure that God's work continues here in the Dutchtown neighborhood," St. Mary’s President Mike England said at the press conference.

As of July 1, 2023, St. Mary’s will become a Marianist-sponsored school, independent of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, similar to Chaminade and Vianney high schools.

England also announced the school's $10 million fundraising campaign called “The Work is Ours.” So far, the school has raised $3.3 million which, England said, demonstrates strong community support.

The $10 million will support the school’s five-year financial plan. England said once the school reaches that goal, it will begin working on its next plan for the future.

@SouthsideCath @StMarysDragons officially announces it will remain open beyond this school year.



New name: St. Mary’s Southside Catholic High pic.twitter.com/JterDESXaS — Rhyan J. Henson (@rhyan_henson) December 15, 2022

In September, the archdiocese announced 2022 would be the last year supporting the all-boys St. Mary’s High and the all-girls Rosati-Kain High. Dwindling enrollment and rising costs were a few reasons behind the decision to pull support of the historic high schools.

$1.3 million has been raised to keep Rosati-Kain open, according to the alumni group charged with securing the future of the 111-year-old high school.

"St. Mary's and us, were under extraordinary time constraints,” Cynthia Forcelledo Goudy, Chair of RK Forever said. “I am happy with the way things have progressed. We are so happy for St. Mary's. When we heard the news in the end of September, we were both shocked. We are thrilled for them, happy for them, we support them."