As districts start school in person, parents worry about COVID cases

Some St. Charles private schools reported positive cases within the first week. A Fort Zumwalt parent worries that will happen at her children's school

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Many public school districts in St. Charles County started their first day of classes.

Some of the county's private Catholic schools that started back last week, have already notified parents of positive cases.

Fort Zumwalt parent Amy Rhoades is worried that may start happening at her kids' schools, especially when masks are optional.

"I think this has been the hardest time for most of us to be a parent," Rhoades said.

Her four children started their first day of school in the Fort Zumwalt district. Even though her children were excited to be back in person, she was nervous.

"I'm specifically concerned about my unvaccinated children because the delta variant is hospitalizing kids and without their classmates wearing a mask to protect them, I don't feel as safe this year sending them in person to school," she said.

Her children attend Fort Zumwalt North High and Middle School and Mount Hope Elementary, where masks are optional.

"I don't feel very good about that policy, it doesn't show that they have concern for my child's safety," Rhoades said.

Some of the private Catholic schools in St. Charles County that started a week ago with an optional mask policy have notified parents of positive COVID cases. The Archdiocese confirmed some of those reports but said it's not exceeding what they experienced last year.

"We want them in the school, in the seat not back at home virtual, and I think that's where we're going to end up without masks," Rhoades said.

Fort Zumwalt Superintendent Bernard DuBray addressed the county's mask debate and whether it impacts in-person learning.

"It's about 50% is one way and 50% is the other way and I don't believe it's going to be anything that's going to take away from our teaching act," DuBray said.

Rhoades still would rather err on the side of being too safe with a mask requirement than end up sorry without one.

"I don't feel very good putting my kids in the care of people who don't think it's their job to protect them as well if they have them for seven hours a day, and they need to take that responsibility seriously," Rhoades said.

Rhoades said the virtual learning option was too stressful with four kids in different grade levels.