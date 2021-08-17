Fort Zumwalt school board members vote to keep its mask-optional plan, for now

The school board heard a passionate crowd about whether to make masks mandatory or optional in the coming school year

O'FALLON, Mo. — Indecision became a decision Monday when Fort Zumwalt school board members unexpectedly and narrowly voted to keep its current mask-optional plan in place for the start of the school year.

It will revisit the issue at its next board meeting on September 20, around three weeks into the start of the new semester.

The board didn't have a vote scheduled on Monday night's agenda but amended it on the fly after hearing from 13 passionate citizens about why the district should or should not mandate masks.

The room became so crowded that at one point, a board member asked people to stop pulling chairs from stacks to add more seating to the socially distanced space. Someone from the crowd then asked if the school board should have moved the meeting to a gymnasium and lined up against the back wall.

People keep adding chairs to the room (that had been spaced for social distancing) — the crowd just got told to stop adding chairs.



To which someone responded, “Could we not have had this meeting in the gym?”



“No.” pic.twitter.com/AuUXiFTZS1 — Michelle Li (@MichelleLiTV) August 16, 2021

At least three women who claimed to be nurses spoke in front of the board. Two were for masks, and one woman was not.

At least two people who identified as teachers said they did not want to mandate masks because of how it impacted their kids' psychological health.

One man said he just moved from the Rockwood School District to the Fort Zumwalt School District specifically for its mask-optional plan.

Moms with kids with health risks begged the school district to consider children who are vulnerable and asked them to consider children who cannot be vaccinated.

"I'm very concerned you're taking away one of the tools that we have to keep children safe," said April Rivera, a mom with two kids in the district. "My kids aren't old enough to get vaccinated. If they were, I'd do that."

Other people took the opportunity to share what they thought was wrong with the whole system in general – from Black Lives Matter to gender identity to not learning cursive writing.

This woman got thunderous applause at the Fort Zumwalt School District board meeting Monday -- she doesn't have kids in... Posted by Michelle Li on Monday, August 16, 2021

The CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics, St. Charles Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services all recommend wearing masks indoors, for ages 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status.

But different facts mean different things to different people.

The only student who spoke does not attend school in the district but wanted to show up to get a merit badge for Boy Scouts. He said he wanted to speak, so he wrote a speech in the car on the drive over from dinner.

"Making friends with a mask on is not easy," proclaimed Milo. "Just imagine trying to make a friend without being able to see what their face looks like. Last year I made a couple of friends but not too many outside of school because I couldn't see what anyone else that I was around looked like."

Ultimately it came down to a few main points.

On the argument of staying mask-optional, people said kids needed to be able to see expression and be engaged with their peers and teachers for mental health. Others, like the school board president, said it wasn't the district's job to be concerned about the health of children – that to which, the vice president of the board said it was.

Those in favor of mandating masks said public schools should follow public health agencies' recommendations. And they believe schools should protect the most vulnerable students.