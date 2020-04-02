ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Community College announced on Tuesday that it experienced a cybersecurity breach in January.

Cybercriminals targeted college employees in a series of email attacks, which gave them access to data stored in employee email accounts, according to a press release.

Sensitive information like names, college student identification numbers, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses were exposed for 5,127 people. In addition to other sensitive information, Social Security numbers for 71 people were also exposed.

A college official said most of the compromised accounts were secured within 24 hours of the incident and all accounts were secured within 72 hours.

The data breach was first discovered on Jan. 13.

College officials are in the process of notifying everyone who was affected by the breach.

