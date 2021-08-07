Webster Groves business partners with Google to give St. Louis students an alternative to college

Laptops and free coursework are up for grabs with the Digital Strike scholarship campaign

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A Webster Groves business is partnering with Google to give high school graduates an alternative to traditional college.

Digital Strike is awarding 20 St. Louis area high school students computers and financing to complete a Grow with Google certificate. Grow with Google offers professional-level training in IT support, data analytics, project management, UX design and Android development.

All courses are completed online and cost $39 per month. For the 20 St. Louis students selected by Digital Strike, their fees will be covered.

Grow with Google coursework can be taken in conjunction with the traditional 4-year college degree curriculum. Chris Westmeyer is the President of Digital Strike Targeted Marketing and he hopes some students will see his company's partnership with Grow with Google as an alternative to potentially expensive college classes.

"The traditional college route is not for everyone," he said. "We have a shortage of tech workers, especially in the St. Louis area and it's a growing field. We have to have options to get people into these programs, to get them educated and to have workers for the future."

Westmeyer has recruited other St. Louis business leaders to help with the campaign. Core Properties recently joined in the effort. Robert Heyder is the President of Core Properties and he is hopeful that the campaign will keep St. Louis talent in St. Louis.

"The more community leaders and the more business owners who are involved will allow for more jobs and career options for folks coming through the program," Heyder said.

Westmeyer and Heyder's advice for students is to apply for the program, even if they are not sure what they want to do for a career.