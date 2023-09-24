Grab your scarf, boots, hot coco | Head to 1 of St. Louis' many corn mazes this Fall

We've made a 2023 list of farms that are packed with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

ST. LOUIS — Fall has finally arrived and there are so many things to do around town.

5 On Your Side made a list of local mazes, in no particular order, that may be perfect for you and your family.

Brooksdale Farms Corn Maze

Location: Eureka, Mo.

Cost: Single-day passes are $12 online and $14 when purchased the same day. Children three and under are free.

Time: Season opening Sept. 24.

Friday 11 a.m. -3 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. -6 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Extended hours can be found here.

Brooksdale Farms Corn Maze host goat Yoga sessions, a low ropes course and a corn maze.

There are plenty of activities for children including inflatables, a petting zoo, hayrides and so much more.

Thies Farm & Market

Location: Maryland Heights, Mo.

Cost: Ticket are $10 for children and $7 for adults.

Time: Season opening Sept. 30-Oct. 31.

Tuesday- Sunday they are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

They are closed on Monday.

Thies Farm conserves natural resources.

Pumpkinland, a giant play area for children, will give them a chance to explore slides, swings, tunnels and more.

Stuckmeyer's Farm Market

Location: Fenton, Mo.

Cost: $5 corn maze

$5 hayrides and inflatables

$5 Barrel rides

Children 2 and under are free.

Time: Monday- Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. -4 p.m.

Halloween Farm Fun Days are free to all. This event is Sept. 23-Oct 31 every weekend.

Eckert's Family Farm

Location: Millstadt, Ill.

Cost: (when purchased online)

Wednesday and Thursday tickets are $2.50

Friday tickets are $10

Saturday and Sunday tickets are $15

(when purchased at the gate)

Wednesday and Thursday tickets are $3

Friday tickets are $13

Saturday and Sunday tickets are $18

Time: Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. -6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. 10 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday they are closed.

Eckerts corn maze will be open every Friday -Sunday until Oct 29.

Live music, petting zoo and more are offered on select days only.

Relleke Pumpkin Patch

Location: Plantoon Beach Ill.

Cost: Free entry. Tickets are $1. All activities and rides require one or more tickets.

Time: Open daily 10 a.m. -6. pm.

Relleke Pumpkin Patch fall celebration will take place every weekend through Oct. 30.

Dickherber Farms

Location: Dardenne Prairie, Mo.

Cost: Tickets are $6. children 4 and under are free.

Time: Monday- Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dickherber Farms will have their corn maze open through October.

Heartland Farms

Location: Bourbon, Mo.

Cost: tickets are $13.95 plus tax for people ages 3-65

Senior citizen and military tickets are 10.25 plus tax

2 and under admission is free.

15 percent discount when purchased online.

Time: Daily 10 a.m. -6 p.m. The Corn maze and Pumpkin patch is Sept. 16- Oct. 29

Heartland Farms corn maze, corn pit, and wagon rides to the pumpkin patch are included with admission.

Broemmelsiek Park

Location: Defiance, Mo.

Cost: Free for maze

Time: 7:30 a.m.- 30 minutes past sunset daily

The corn maze closes Oct. 31

The maze is behind the Educational Agriculture Area in the park.

The fall festivities will include hayrides and customizable caramel apples.