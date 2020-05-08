Opinion | Why the movies are lucky to have Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia

The Brooklyn, New York-based film critic is the Godfather of Film Twitter, running a website that offers movie podcasts, reviews, and more.

ST. LOUIS — The movies need Matt Neglia, and vice versa.

Who is Matt? Allow me to tell you about the single most indispensable film critic on the face of this Earth, or at the very least, Twitter. A New York-based film critic who enjoys a good breakfast sandwich, adding to his Criterion collection, and seeing over 200 new films every year.

In order to make this happen, Neglia travels to film festivals far and wide across the world. If there's a dark room with a new film playing, Matt will swoop in like Batman for a look. So, why haven't you seen his work in Variety, The New York Magazine, or The Hollywood Reporter? Well, those publications at the moment don't understand the value of Neglia. Also, he runs his own website, Next Best Picture.

The deep website has a fresh podcast at least once a week, and detailed reviews by a dedicated staff of film lovers. Neglia and company dive deep into older films as well, something they do often on the podcast. Listening to the podcast is like listening to a group of cinematic disciples talk fast like Scorsese and think even faster. Have a notepad when you decide to click "PLAY."

I still maintain that this is not the end of the theatrical experience. If you have the money, support the filmmakers who made #Mulan so we can have more opportunities for women of color. If we do that & wear a mask, one day theaters will reopen & the world will be a better place — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) August 5, 2020

Dedicated is a good word to use for Neglia's work. Few in the film criticism landscape put in the time, store the energy towards, and get as lost inside the world of make believe as Neglia. Sometimes, I will feel compelled to find and watch a new film just to think that I am keeping up with him. Neglia is someone that the movies should be lucky to have, for better or worse, depending on the work you put out.

That's the thing about Neglia's reviews. There's rarely a direct need to roast a filmmaker's product. Neglia comes at it like a detective, investigating the entire incident and reasons for existing before stamping his opinion down in ink. And while his reviews on NBP are terrific, I find myself more excited for his takes that can only run 280 characters.

No one else gets more out in a Twitter review post of a film. It's some of the hardest work to do as a creative analyst of entertainment. You sit in your car or living room, comprising a tweet as the credits play out and the movie downloads into your cerebellum. How deep will it go? Depends on the access granted by the consumer.

Wear A Mask

Support One Another

Keep Moving Forward pic.twitter.com/QNCOj0v1w5 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) August 5, 2020

A recent review of Hulu's "Palm Springs" stands out. Neglia loved the film, admiring its mix of comedy and drama, adding it was a film that sneaked up and floored you. It was a tweet that didn't waste a single letter or digit. If you didn't know about the Andy Samberg-Cristin Milioti rom-com spin on the time loop plot device, Neglia had brought it to your attention.

He brings a lot of things to my attention. It may be a trailer for an upcoming release, or a piece of film news spun with Neglia's take attached. His opinions revolve around discussion purposes rather than "here's my take, I'm done talking." With this Brooklyn-based critic, the talking is never finished.

I've followed Matt for a couple years now, and the movie news never stops. He's where you want to be in the film criticism arena. A global pandemic only strengthened Neglia's focus on past films and keeping his website stocked with fresh material. He passed 10,000 followers less than a year ago, and currently sits closer to 19,000. That's how you influence the world of film and its many students. As Neglia once told me, "tweet so much, it annoys your family," in a joking manner. But seriously, you can't hold back if you want to build up the stack.

Neglia is proof that hard work and talent pay off. His words can make you turn around and look at a film again. Before the awards season prospects heated up for "Parasite" back in November and December, Neglia was behind the film. He adored it from start to finish. After I watched it and liked it without loving it, I felt compelled to give it a second look due to Neglia's passion. How passionate? In a Twitter post, he could be seen screaming and crying as it won Best Picture. The Next Best Picture host predicting the Best Picture, a film he happened to love.

There are certain film critics who sink their teeth so far into the work and dig their feet so low into the ground; they inspire you to go harder next time. Every passionate thing in the world needs a guy like Neglia pushing hard for it.

He's the Godfather of Film Twitter. If you like the movies, go follow him now.

Thanks for putting in the time, Neglia. Now please, can you tell where you found that breakfast burrito?