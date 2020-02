ST. LOUIS — Country star Sam Hunt is coming to St. Louis this summer.

He is bringing his tour, The Southside Summer Tour 2020, to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 27.

The tour will feature special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, ERNEST and Brandi Cyrus.

Hunt is known for hits like “Kinfolks,” “Body Like a Back Road” and “Take Your Time.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 14 at 9 a.m.

More St. Louis Concerts