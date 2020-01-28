ST. LOUIS — Looking for a Valentine's Day gift?

Tickets to the Justin Bieber concert in St. Louis go on sale on Valentine’s Day.

He’ll be at the Enterprise Center on July 13.

Kehlani and Jaden Smith will open up for Bieber on the tour.

The tour starts in Seattle on May 14.

Bieber’s newest album, ‘Changes’ will come out on Valentine’s Day. His latest single, ‘Yummy’ came out earlier this month.

If you’re an American Express Card holder, presale tickets go on sale Jan. 30.

According to Ticketmaster, ‘official platinum presale’ tickets go on sale Jan. 30.

We still don’t know when yet, but there’s going to be a ‘breakaway’ challenge between Blues Jordan Binnington and Bieber. Whoever wins will donate money to charity.

RELATED: It's on! Binnington accepts Bieber's breakaway challenge for charity

Other concerts

RELATED: KIDZ BOP LIVE coming to St. Louis in August

RELATED: Alanis Morissette bringing 25th anniversary of 'Jagged Little Pill' tour to St. Louis

RELATED: Chicago, Rick Springfield bringing their tour to St. Louis in 2020