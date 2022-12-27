Health officials concerned about airborne illnesses with RSV, COVID, flu in community

The flu and COVID are concerns for doctors during the holiday season. They are urge people to get vaccinated against both.

ST. LOUIS — Airborne illnesses like COVID-19, the flu and RSV are still concerns for doctors in the St. Louis region this holiday season.

RSV diagnoses are down from peaking in recent weeks. Although still considered high, influenza cases are slowing down since peaking in mid-December.

And COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but St. Louis County Health Director Dr. Kanika Cunningham said it's a concern, not a crisis. While she waits for more data, she wants families to take precautions.

"Because transmission levels are high, go ahead and start wearing your mask," Dr. Cunningham said. "It's a little different from two years ago."

Cunningham said to use caution when attending holiday gatherings. Flu and COVID vaccinations are recommended. Dr. Cunningham said everyone should have a plan.

"If you were to test positive, you would want to know what to do," Dr. Cunningham said. "Where is the nearest testing site? Do I have kits at home to test myself? What is my primary care provider's contact info? Some people react out of fear when they get a positive test. If you know the process and steps that can be helpful. Do we have food in the house? Who will pick up medication? Care for your pets. Think of preventive things that way you have a plan in place."

On Tuesday, Gateway Arch started requiring staff and visitors to wear face masks inside buildings on park grounds.