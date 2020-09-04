ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 21-point order went into effect Thursday to help prevent the spread of COVOID-19 in St. Charles’s County most vulnerable communities.

All assisted living, intermediate care, long-term care, residential care and skilled nursing facilities located within St. Charles County will adhere to guidelines for preventative actions by patients, staff, visitors and vendors and on the reporting of COVID-19 information.

Under the new order, residents at senior-living facilities will undergo well-being checks more often and the staff and St. Charles County Department of Public Health with be notified immediately of any potential infections.

If there is a potential positive case, sanitation policies for patients and staff will go into effect. Contact with people outside of the facilities will be limited.

“Residents living in these facilities are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19,” said St. Charles County Department of Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci Chapman. “When coupled with the rapid reporting of illness cases, these precautionary guidelines will help the Department of Public Health and staff act quickly to protect these individuals and others in our community.”

To view the entire order, click here.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms such as dry cough, fever or difficulty breathing should isolate themselves from others and contact their healthcare provider or call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 636-949-1899.

For more information on St. Charles County's response to the coronavirus, click here.

