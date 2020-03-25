ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch is donating $5 million to the American Red Cross and plans to work with its sports partners to turns arenas and stadiums into Red Cross blood drive centers.

With events canceled across the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of these venues are sitting unused. American Red Cross President and CEA Gail McGovern said the crisis has also caused massive blood drive cancellations, resulting in around 220,000 fewer blood donations.

"We are grateful to Anheuser-Busch and their sports partners for supporting new blood drives to help us to maintain a much-needed supply for patients counting on lifesaving blood in the weeks and months to come," McGovern said.

Anheuser-Busch will also allow the Red Cross to use its tour centers in St. Louis and Merrimack, New Hampshire.

"Our heroes on the front lines need our support more than ever," the brewery wrote on Twitter. "That's why, with the help of our sports partners, we are using their venues to open temporary @RedCross blood drive centers. This season, we are all #OneTeam."

Anheuser-Busch also announced it will be producing hand sanitizer as the need for it grows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on Anheuser-Busch's efforts, click here. For information on how to give blood to the Red Cross, click here.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Wash U gets FDA clearance to test a century-old idea on critical COVID-19 patients

RELATED: Some restaurants ramp up take-out service while others close altogether

RELATED: Lift for Life Academy to deliver food to more than 700 households while students are at home

RELATED: International student at Lindenwood University tests positive for COVID-19