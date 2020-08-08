Kimmswick Apple Butter Festival canceled because of COVID-19

The festival is known to draw 100,000 people every year to the small town in Jefferson County, bringing big money to the small businesses

KIMMSWICK, Mo. — The Apple Butter Festival – the biggest annual event in Kimmswick – will not go on as planned this year due to coronavirus concerns. It’s the latest blow in business to the community of small shops and restaurants.

“The Kimmswick Mayor and Board of Aldermen along with the Festival Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel 2020 Kimmswick Annual Apple Festival due to the COVID-19 Pandemic,” the city announced in a news release that was posted on Facebook.

The festival is known to draw 100,000 people every year to the small river town in Jefferson County. The thousands of visitors stroll the streets of Kimmswick, browsing the community of locally owned shops and restaurants, along with upwards of 600 additional craft and food vendors who line the streets.

“Our hundreds of vendors and thousands of visitors are from around the country and we do not want to place any person(s) at risk,” city officials said. “Please continue to support our small community of shops and restaurants that are open at this time.”

The Apple Butter Festival takes place the last weekend of October every year. This year it was set for Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. Next year’s event is scheduled for the weekend of Halloween, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

Kimmswick also hosts the wildly popular “Witches Night Out” event every year in October. It’s scheduled for Oct. 10 and is still on the Kimmswick event calendar at this time. The Facebook page for the event said on July 28 an announcement will be coming soon.

“We would like you to ‘Stay Tuned’ to this Page, We will be making Important Announcements Shortly regarding this years Event.... Thank you,” the post reads.

Kimmswick city officials already have had to cancel another huge event that draws big crowds to the small town. The 2020 Kimmswick Strawberry Festival was canceled in June.