Bartolino's South allowed to reopen after violating St. Louis County health order

Bartolino’s South submitted a plan to the health department on Wednesday and its operating permit has been reinstated

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Bartolino’s South will reopen Thursday for carry out and curbside service after it was ordered to shut down for violating a St. Louis County health order.

The south county restaurant was one of four that was ordered to shut down on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health confirmed it had reinstated the restaurant’s operating permit after its health plan was submitted and approved.

In the restaurant’s plan, it said it will not reopen its dining room until the county’s health order is lifted or "until a time the courts decide." It said it will only offer carry out, curbside pickup and limited patio seating.

The other three restaurants that had their permits suspended include Final Destination, OT's Bar and Satchmo’s Bar and Grill. 5 On Your Side has not heard any updates on those restaurants.

Bartonlino's owner Michael Saracino released the following statement:

"We are appreciative of the County Health Department reacting so quickly in reinstating our permit. We will comply with doing carry out only and limited patio seating until which time the order is rescinded or the courts make a decision."

Over the weekend, the health department visited 13 restaurants three different times. Those restaurants received two warning letters prior to the visits.

Of the 13, five were still violating the public health order on the third visit and had indoor dining rooms open, the health department reported. Those restaurants received a third letter warning them to shut down indoor dining or their permits would be suspended.