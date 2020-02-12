St. Louis County executive gives COVID-19 update after restaurants ordered to close

Wednesday’s briefing comes after four restaurants were ordered to shut down for violating the county's health order

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page held his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s update came after four restaurants in the county were ordered to shut down Tuesday. The health department said they were violating the county’s health order by allowing indoor dining.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Health Department, the permits of the following establishments have been suspended:

Bartolino’s South

Final Destination

OT's Bar

Satchmo’s Bar and Grill

Each restaurant has the right to ask for a hearing before the suspension becomes final, health department officials said.

Watch Sam Page's full Wednesday morning briefing here:

Tighter restrictions went into effect in St. Louis County on Nov. 17, shutting down indoor dining once again. Restaurants are still allowed to offer carryout, to-go, curbside and delivery services.

Also Tuesday, several lawmakers and business owners came together with a united message: one person shouldn’t have the final say on restrictions in local municipalities.

“No one person should have the power to make law and shut our businesses down,” said State Senator Andrew Koenig.

The Republican lawmaker and others who joined him referred to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and the health orders he has enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t want one-person rule,” Koenig stressed to the reporters and people gathered outside Satchmo’s Bar & Grill in Chesterfield for his announcement Tuesday.

Koenig — who represents the 15th district, which includes a large portion of central, southwest and west St. Louis County — released details about the bill he plans to file that would not only limit Page’s powers, but it would restrict the authority of local leaders throughout Missouri.