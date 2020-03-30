BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A school bus driver who helped deliver meals to students tested positive for coronavirus Sunday.

The Belleville Township High School District 201 made the announcement Monday. The driver was assigned to the district's Belleville East bus route, delivering about 15 meals per day. The driver did not have physical contact with the meals or play any part in preparing or distributing them.

The district said that families who may have received a meal from the bus have a low risk of exposure, according to CDC guidelines. The St. Clair County Health Department is contacting anyone who may have received a meal from the bus.

The district is advising the family to self-monitor, take their temperatures and be alert of symptoms for the next 14 days after March 29.

"The safety and health of our employees, students and families is our most critical priority at this time. We encourage each of you to follow and adhere to the Governor’s stay at home order and practice social distancing."

