ST. LOUIS — Boeing is doing its part to help those who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

As medical supply shortages continue, the company is making 3D-printed reusable face shields for healthcare professionals.

Employees are using additive manufacturing machines to 3D print a frame with an adjustable headband that allows a clear plastic face shield to be snapped onto it.

The face shields will be donated to hospitals across the country that are experiencing shortages.

On Friday, Boeing delivered 2,300 face shields.

Boeing has donated thousands of units of personal protective equipment including face masks, googles, gloves safety glasses and protective bodysuits, according to a press release.

The company has also offered use of its airlift capabilities to help transport critical needed supplies to healthcare professionals.

"Boeing is proud to stand alongside many other great American companies in the fight against COVID-19, and we are dedicated to supporting our local communities, especially our frontline healthcare professionals, during this unprecedented time," said Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun in the release.

