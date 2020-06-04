ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy Hospital South is thanking the community for coming together to 3D print more than 60 much-needed face shields for the hospital.

It all started when one 17-year-old saw a need for the shields, the hospital said.

Davin Kancherla, the son of Mercy Clinic cardiologist Dr. Madhu Kancherla, found a design for the shields but needed a way to print them at a high enough quality.

He then reached out to a group at the Inventor Forge Makerspace in St. Peters, who agreed to print the parts for him. A donation from the EDC Business and Community Partners covered the cost of the materials.

After that, Devin assembled all the shields and delivered them to the hospital himself.

Even better news -- the shields can be cleaned and reused.

"Great teamwork by all involved – thanks for your support of Mercy South and all our co-workers!" the hospital said on Facebook Sunday.

Mercy Hospital South We have another 60+ new re-usable, cleanable face shields thanks to ... the generosity of our community. Devin Kancherla, 17-year-old son of Dr. Madhu Kancherla, Mercy Clinic Cardiologist, researched the design for 3D printing, but realized he needed help to get them printed at a high enough quality for hospital use.

More local stories:

RELATED: These St. Louis businesses are offering deals for essential workers

RELATED: Downtown St. Louis hotels light up with hearts to send the love

RELATED: Coronavirus cases by ZIP code in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Rockwood teachers using school's 3D printers to help make face shields

RELATED: Missouri farmers face unstable markets for the start of corn planting