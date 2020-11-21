Central Patrol Division of St. Louis police department sees 'dramatic' increase in COVID-19 cases

The email did not specify how many officers and employees had tested positive or how many were forced to quarantine

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it has seen a 'dramatic' increase in COVID-19 cases among members of the Central Patrol Division, an internal email said.

According to the email obtained by 5 On Your Side, the division has experienced a significant increase in cases and personnel on quarantine. Patrol division members are quarantining because they are awaiting test results or because they had direct contact with someone who tested positive.

The email said the case increase is having a "significant impact on those going through the virus or being required to quarantine."

The email said the department has taken additional steps to ensure the safety of the people who were or might have been exposed, including the use of satellite stations to limit the spread of the virus.

The Central Patrol District serves the third and fourth districts. Those areas include Downtown, Downtown West, Soulard, Jeff Vander Lou, Midtown and Old North St. Louis.

