MANCHESTER, Mo. — With sirens blaring, West County Fire and EMS rushed to the home of Colin McLaughlin Monday, but there was no fire, just a birthday emergency.

"It was my birthday," he told 5 On Your Side with enthusiasm.

Colin turned 5 Monday and was hoping to have a party.

"Needless to say, that is not an option," explained his mom Ashley.

Colin did get some cool presents, including a custom-made puzzle.

"It's 252 pieces of pictures of me," he explained. "And of my brother and dad and mom."

But Colin's next door neighbor wanted to do something more. So, she contacted the fire department and just like they always do, they responded.

"Colin started saying, 'Dad, dad check out the lights!,'"recalled Ashley. "And as soon as they started saying, 'Happy birthday, Colin!' over the intercom, he got super embarrassed."

Years from now, Colin probably wouldn't remember the party he had when he turned 5, but he's unlikely to forget his five-alarm birthday.

"It was pretty cool," said Ashley. "He came inside with a huge smile on his face."

