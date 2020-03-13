CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Mercy is opening a drive-thru testing center at its virtual care center in Chesterfield amid coronavirus concerns.

According to a press release, the test collection site is exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving.

“We will only provide screening for those who meet these requirements because testing prior to the appearance of symptoms can result in a false negative,” said Dr. Keith Starke, Mercy’s chief quality officer. “It’s critical for our communities that we screen those with the highest risk.”

Patients must call the clinical support line to be screened and if appropriate – proceed to the test collection site. Mercy will then collect a sample and send it to the designated lab, the state health department or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the press release from Mercy, results may take several days. A spokesperson also said there will be a cost associated with the testing and it’s unknown if commercial insurance or government funding will cover any of the cost.

Mercy Virtual Care Center is located at 15740 S. Outer Forty Rd. A spokesperson said the plan is to open the test collection site on March 14.

“This drive-through testing site will prevent unnecessary exposure to our patients and caregivers in our hospitals and clinics,” said Donn Sorensen, Mercy’s executive vice president of operations who is leading COVID-19 response across Mercy. “By directing at-risk people to this site, Mercy will limit the traffic to our hospitals and clinics. The safety of our patients, visitors and co-workers is of the utmost importance.”

Patients will first call Mercy’s clinical support line at 314-251-0500 to be screened, and if appropriate, proceed to the test collection site. Mercy will collect a sample and send it to the designated lab, the state health department or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mercy is working closely with BJC HealthCare and SSM Health, as well as the state and local health departments, as additional sites are opened across St. Louis. Mercy also plans to open additional test collection sites across Mercy’s four states.

While COVID-19 is spread from person to person, more than 80% of the patients who develop it will only become mildly ill. The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level supportive care.

5 On Your Side has reached out to other hospitals in the St. Louis area and will update this story once we receive responses.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

RELATED: List of things canceled in St. Louis area due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Europe travel ban begins tonight; administration nears aid bill agreement

RELATED: St. Louis County announces crowd restrictions

RELATED: Amid widespread cancellations, first Metro East sports betting facility opens early

RELATED: Second COVID-19 case in Missouri is patient from Springfield