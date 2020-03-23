FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Franklin County has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19.

The patient is a woman in her 50s who is at home in isolation, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker confirmed in an email. It’s not yet known how she contracted the virus. The woman has been in isolation since her symptoms began.

The county health department was notified of the case Monday. County health officials are working to determine who the woman might have come into contact with before she tested positive.

The Franklin County Health Department is expecting to see more cases as the virus spreads throughout the St. Louis area.

“We want to again remind the public that we can all do our part to limit the spread of illness by following public health guidance on social distancing, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and staying home while sick,” Brinker said.

Franklin County residents with questions about COVID-19 should call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ 24-hour hotline at 1-877-435-8411.

