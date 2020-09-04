ST. LOUIS — Today in St. Louis' Rene Knott spoke to a woman who tested negative for COVID-19, even though she had all the symptoms.

Cori Bush was having trouble breathing and she wasn’t feeling well.

She went to urgent care for help because she doesn’t have health insurance and can pay out of pocket. They thought she had pneumonia. She ended going back home and then eventually to the emergency room.

She took the test and the results eventually came back negative even though she was showing all the symptoms from chest tightness to nausea to body aches and shortness of breath.

She was told she probably has it. So she has been treating the situation like she is positive. Cori also suffers from asthma which is an underlying condition that doesn’t go well with COVID-19.

She is in day 17 of self-quarantine. She said she is improving overall, but continues to have a tough time breathing.

