Coronavirus numbers in Missouri, Illinois: March 18

ST. LOUIS — Coronavirus numbers in St. Louis area hospitals remained consistent Thursday, a day after the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a number of encouraging numbers in the area.

On Thursday, the seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in task force hospitals remained at an all-time low of two, with three new deaths reported Thursday.

Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander of the task force, called Wednesday a "momentous day" as the area hospitals surpassed the milestone.

"That's 20,000 people that were sick enough to be in the hospital but were able to survive this terrible virus and were able to go home to their families," Dr. Garza said.

On Thursday, the task force reported 51 more discharges.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for March 18.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased - from 42 (updated with final data) yesterday to 28 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 37 yesterday to 35 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased - from 231 yesterday to 233 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 246 yesterday to 241 today .

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 21 yesterday to 32 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 60 yesterday to 70 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 34 yesterday to 41 today.

The number of COVID deaths increased – from 2 yesterday to 3 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remains the same at 2 today.

Across the system hospitals, 51 patients have been discharged, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 20,059.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 83%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 81% of their total staffed bed capacity.

In Missouri, the state's health department reported 485,009 cases and 8,364 deaths Thursday, a single-day increase of 478 cases and six deaths.

The department also reported 4,703,311 PCR tests as of Thursday, a single-day increase of 18,545.

According to the CDC, 1,989,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, a single-day increase of 49,512. The CDC said 20.7% of Missourians have at least one dose — up from 20.1% Wednesday — and 11.1% of people are fully vaccinated — up from 10.8% Wednesday.

The vaccine numbers provided by the CDC are ahead of what the state health department is reporting.

In Illinois, the state's health department reported 1,216,090 cases and 21,022 deaths Thursday, a single-day increase of 2325 cases and 34 deaths.

The department also reported 19,389,098 tests as of Thursday, a single-day increase of 89,817.

According to the CDC, 4,584,510 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, a single-day increase of 114,715. The CDC said 23.5% of Illinois residents have at least one dose — up from 23.0% Wednesday — and 12.9% of people are fully vaccinated — up from 12.6% Wednesday.