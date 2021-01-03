Missouri reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for first time since June, Illinois reports its lowest positivity rate

ST. LOUIS — Missouri and Illinois reported some of the lowest COVID-19 numbers in months Monday.
Missouri reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 4.8%, both are the lowest since June. In Illinois, the state's seven-day positivity rate was 2.4%. The positivity rate is the lowest on record, and has been at 2.4% for the last three days.
In Missouri, the state's health department reported 478,416 cases and 7,919 deaths as of Monday, an increase of 192 cases and no deaths.
The department also reported 4,490,001 PCR tests as of Monday, 7,708 more than Sunday.
According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 1,287,676 doses have been administered in the state, up by 8,669 doses from Sunday. The dashboard said 13.8% of people in the state have received at least one dose — up from 13.7% Sunday — and 7.1% are fully vaccinated — the same as Sunday.
In Illinois, the state's health department reported 1,187,839 cases and 20,536 deaths as of Monday, an increase of 1,143 cases and 20 deaths.
The department also reported 18,178,487 tests as of Monday, 42,234 more than were reported Sunday.
According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 2,756,831 doses have been administered, up 50,897 from Sunday. According to the state's data, 15.08% of people received at least one dose of the vaccine — up from 14.85% on Sunday — and 6.56% of people have been fully vaccinated — up from 6.39% on Sunday.
In the St. Louis area, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported decreasing hospital averages.
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for March 1.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 35 yesterday to 38 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 41 yesterday to 40 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 304 yesterday to 299 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased from 278 yesterday to 284 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 28 yesterday to 21 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 67 yesterday to 70 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 44 yesterday to 45 today.
- The number of COVID deaths increased – from 6 yesterday to 8 today.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID increased – from 4 yesterday to 5 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 26 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 19,427.
- Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 80%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 79% of their total staffed bed capacity.