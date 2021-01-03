Missouri reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for first time since June, Illinois reports its lowest positivity rate

Missouri reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since June 19

ST. LOUIS — Missouri and Illinois reported some of the lowest COVID-19 numbers in months Monday.

Missouri reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 4.8%, both are the lowest since June. In Illinois, the state's seven-day positivity rate was 2.4%. The positivity rate is the lowest on record, and has been at 2.4% for the last three days.

In Missouri, the state's health department reported 478,416 cases and 7,919 deaths as of Monday, an increase of 192 cases and no deaths.

The department also reported 4,490,001 PCR tests as of Monday, 7,708 more than Sunday.

According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 1,287,676 doses have been administered in the state, up by 8,669 doses from Sunday. The dashboard said 13.8% of people in the state have received at least one dose — up from 13.7% Sunday — and 7.1% are fully vaccinated — the same as Sunday.

In Illinois, the state's health department reported 1,187,839 cases and 20,536 deaths as of Monday, an increase of 1,143 cases and 20 deaths.

The department also reported 18,178,487 tests as of Monday, 42,234 more than were reported Sunday.

According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 2,756,831 doses have been administered, up 50,897 from Sunday. According to the state's data, 15.08% of people received at least one dose of the vaccine — up from 14.85% on Sunday — and 6.56% of people have been fully vaccinated — up from 6.39% on Sunday.

In the St. Louis area, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported decreasing hospital averages.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for March 1.