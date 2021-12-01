How to know when it's your turn for the COVID-19 vaccine and how to snag a spot in line

St. Louis and St. Charles Counties are now offering pre-registration

ST. LOUIS — If you're raising your hand to roll up your sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine, it might feel like you can't get that shot soon enough.

Vaccine plans for both Missouri and Illinois put healthcare workers and long-term care facilities in the first batch to get the shot, category “1A.” Vaccines won't begin on the next group, "1B," until states give the green light. Group 1B includes essential workers and people in high-risk categories.

“Remember, the state controls the supply chain of vaccine and the state controls who can get the vaccine,” said St. Louis County Public Health spokesman Christopher Ave. “So at this time, we are limited for the state of Missouri to vaccinating people in the one category."

Several local counties are offering vaccine sign-ups, but that's not necessarily the same as getting a spot in line. 5 On Your Side reached out to several departments: here’s what we know.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY: St. Charles County's online form is a true pre-registration for people who live and work there: a county spokesperson tells 5 On Your side 14,000 people have enrolled for the chance to schedule a vaccine when it rolls out to the phase in which they qualify.

“Through this vaccine registration process, those who sign up will be placed in a virtual queue to receive the vaccine when it is time for their phase, and vaccine is available,” said St. Charles County Department of Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman in an email. “We believe that having this information prior to distribution will assist us in reaching those who want to be vaccinated, and disseminating it in a more timely manner.”



ST. LOUIS COUNTY: St. Louis County also offers a vaccine pre-registration page, but at this point, they're only going to be able to follow up to get you a vaccine if you're in that 1A category and are not getting the shot from your hospital or long term care facility. If you are in 1B or subsequent categories, Ave says the department will keep your information on file and notify you when you are eligible for available vaccines—but pending further guidance from the state, it’s hard to call this a “spot in line.”

“We anticipate having, together with the other vaccinators in St. Louis County, having multiple locations to get a to get a vaccine when they are widely available,” said Ave. “Over time, the vaccine will be widely available. But that day is not today.”



ST. LOUIS CITY: A pre-registration program is in the works, says a City Hall spokesperson/ In the meantime, you can sign up for NotifySTL Alerts to get notifications from the City of St. Louis when vaccines become available.

MADISON COUNTY: To track interest in vaccination and better prepare for distribution, Madison County’s health officials are asking residents to complete a questionnaire. Completing the survey doesn't secure residents a place in line, but providing contact information can help the health department alert groups when they’re up for the shot.

LINCOLN COUNTY: At this time, Lincoln County does not have a vaccine pre-registration form available. Residents can sign up to get alerts on vaccine availability through Nixle or by calling (636) 528-6117.