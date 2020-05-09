Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.
The task force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days) and a decrease in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations.
Here is a full breakdown of the data:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 43 to 27
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 42 to 39
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 304 to 299
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased from 300 to 274
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased from 101 to 100
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased from 83 to 76
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased from 52 to 48
Across the system hospitals, 58 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Friday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,369.
