Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.

The task force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days) and a decrease in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 43 to 27

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 42 to 39

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 304 to 299

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased from 300 to 274

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased from 101 to 100

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased from 83 to 76

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased from 52 to 48

Across the system hospitals, 58 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Friday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,369.

