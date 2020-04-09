Rockwood School District considers 'gradual' return to classroom

The phased-in approach would begin with the district's youngest students

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Rockwood School District is considering the gradual return to in-person instruction — starting with the district's youngest students.

During a school board meeting Thursday night, Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles recommended a phased-in approach by grade level, according to a news release from the district.

“While I would celebrate the opportunity to have all of our preK-12 students return to our classrooms simultaneously, I believe a gradual phase-in of students by grade level would be the safest and most appropriate course of action,” Miles said.

Students in preschool, kindergarten, first and second grades would be part of the first group of students to return to school building classrooms. If the transition is "successful," children in third, fourth and fifth grades would be part of the second phase.

The district has not yet determined a date for when this process could begin.

“While I would like to begin as early as possible, hopefully in September, there is much work that needs to be accomplished,” Miles said.

All students will still have the option to continue class virtually.