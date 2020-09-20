Task force provides update on COVID-19 in St. Louis

The task force reported both the number of new COVID-19 admissions and the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 hospital admissions both decreased

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Sunday.

The task force reported both the number of new COVID-19 admissions and the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 hospital admissions both decreased. It is important to note that the data is lagged two days.

The amount of COVID-19 patients on ventilators and in ICUs also decreased.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 29* yesterday to 25 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 34 yesterday to 32 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 263 yesterday to 262 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 247 yesterday to 260 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 109 yesterday to 93 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased- from 71 yesterday to 70 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased from 44 yesterday to 43 today.

Across the system hospitals, 23 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,927.