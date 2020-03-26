ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis institution in the barbecue scene is closing its doors — temporarily — as coronavirus concerns continue to rise.

Pappy’s Smokehouse made the announcement on social media Wednesday evening.

“We have made the most difficult decision to TEMPORARILY SUSPEND BUSINESS effective Thursday, March 26, 2020,” the online post read.

Pappy’s is the latest establishment to make the decision to close up shop amid changes and regulations over COVID-19 concerns.

Most of the metro St. Louis area is under a stay-at-home order and dine-in service has been suspended in order to observe social distancing.

Restaurants have shifted to curbside pickup and delivery. But that model doesn’t work for all businesses.

Olive + Oak, Blues City Deli, Annie Gunn’s, Pint Size Bakery and Gerard Craft’s Niche family of restaurants are just some of the eateries that have opted to temporarily shut down.

