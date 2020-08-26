FDA approves new saliva-based COVID-19 test developed at WashU

Missouri Gov. Parson announced it "is a major development in testing technology and will help us continue to increase testing volumes"

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved what could be a major development in the fight against the coronavirus and the testing it takes to track it.

The FDA has approved a new saliva-based COVID-19 test.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson made the announcement during a live briefing Wednesday afternoon. He said it was just approved for use by the FDA. It was developed by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis.



“This new saliva-based COVID-19 test… is a major development in testing technology and will help us continue to increase testing volumes and improve turnaround time for test results,” Gov. Parson said.

5 On Your Side has emailed WashU for more information about the test.