FDA approves new saliva-based COVID-19 test developed at WashU

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved what could be a major development in the fight against the coronavirus and the testing it takes to track it.
The FDA has approved a new saliva-based COVID-19 test.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson made the announcement during a live briefing Wednesday afternoon. He said it was just approved for use by the FDA. It was developed by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis.
“This new saliva-based COVID-19 test… is a major development in testing technology and will help us continue to increase testing volumes and improve turnaround time for test results,” Gov. Parson said.
5 On Your Side has emailed WashU for more information about the test.
Earlier this month, WashU announced it was looking for 2,000 university employees or students to volunteer for a study focused on evaluating the feasibility of a large-scale, rapid COVID-19 saliva test. It was at least the second round of testing.