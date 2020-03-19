ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, the county health department announced Wednesday evening.

The patient is a woman in her 20s who recently traveled. She is at home in quarantine. The woman’s sample was confirmed by a private lab, which was recently made available for hospitals across the U.S.

The health department did not release any further details about the woman.

As of Wednesday evening, the St. Charles County Public Health Department is monitoring 191 people because they recently traveled to areas where the risk is higher. The county said eight tests it sent out have come back negative. Health officials are still waiting on results for two tests.

The county also is monitoring an additional 17 people who have been in contact with patients who have tested positive.

“We have been monitoring individuals with symptoms and those who have traveled in areas where COVID-19 is prevalent,” says St. Charles County Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman. “We are not surprised that there is a case in our community because of the spread of the virus around the globe. It is important for residents to keep this in perspective and to continue social distancing and good hand-washing practices to help us keep the spread at a minimum.”

St. Charles County officials urged residents to not panic. Any residents who believe they’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health Information Hotline at 636-949-1899. It’s open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents also can get the latest coronavirus numbers on the county’s website here.

This case was one of nine new cases across Missouri Wednesday. Governor Mike Parson announced the increase as well as a number of measures he is taking to help Missourians deal with the pandemic in a 6 p.m. press conference.

