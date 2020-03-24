ST. LOUIS — Jazmond Dixon felt sick last week. Family members said she thought she had the flu.

On Tuesday, she went to an urgent care location, which sent her to the hospital for treatment. Two days later, she was on a ventilator. Three days after that, on Sunday, she passed away, family members confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

Dixon was only 31 years old.

“We are only standing by the grace of God and the closeness of our family,” said Dixon’s cousin, Belafae Johnson.

Dixon became St. Louis’ first confirmed death from COVID-19. Family members said she did not have any underlying health conditions, and they don’t know where or how she contracted the virus. St. Louis officials confirmed this was not a travel-related case.

“This should be a wakeup call to all of us, anyone who questions the gravity of this issue,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Johnson said family members are trying to process their loss. They’re struggling and asking for prayers.

“We're just asking the community, the state, the country to put aside our petty differences and come together and support one another because this thing is real,” Johnson said.

Dixon was a graduate of Harris-Stowe State University and Lindenwood University. She worked in the business world.

As for her funeral, there are no plans right now. The family said they’re at the mercy of the hospital and public health officials, but they do know, because of the virus, it will in no way be a traditional funeral.

City officials said they are in the process of trying to identify everyone Dixon was in contact with.

St. Louis now has 22 cases of COVID-19, including Dixon.

There are now five confirmed deaths from coronavirus in the state of Missouri. The other cases are in St. Louis, St. Charles, Boone and Jackson counties.

