Metro East Halloween parade canceled due to COVID-19

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The annual Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Halloween parade has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The parade has been held for nearly a century in Edwardsville and usually attracts up 20,000 attendees including parade watchers, marching bands and those on floats.

Large gatherings are currently restricted in Illinois due to the pandemic.

"I am optimistic that this annual tradition will continue in 2021, provided participants and spectators have a safe environment from which to enjoy the parade," Edwardsville/ Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Desiree Bennyhoff said in a release.