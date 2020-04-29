Eureka mayor says city will reopen businesses with state on May 4

Eureka's mayor said the city will follow the state's lead rather than that of St. Louis County

EUREKA, Mo. — Mayor Sean Flower said Eureka will begin to reopen the city's economy when the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted on May 4.

Eureka, which is located in both St. Louis and Jefferson counties and near the boarder of Franklin County, will allow businesses to reopen in accordance with Gov. Mike Parson's "Phase 1" plan on May 4.

"We are going to need to learn to both deal with the virus, while at the same time opening our economy, restoring our kid's lives and opportunities, and taking care of our families and our country," Flowers said an open letter to Eureka residents and businesses.

Flowers said this is not the first time the city has broken from St. Louis County on coronavirus response.

"Even during this process, Eureka has differed from the County on issues (we kept all our parks open during this entire order for example). And we differ on the issue of extending the 'Stay and Home' guidance 'indefinitely'," Flowers said in the letter.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page extended the county's stay-at-home order on April 16 and said he would revisit it in May.

A spokesman for Page's office provided the following statement:

We hope any business that violates a public health order makes an informed decision. Following the law, including public health orders, could impact a business’s qualification for relief funds and for insurance coverage.

We want all our businesses to come back strong. We also expect them to be responsible in protecting the safety of their employees and customers.