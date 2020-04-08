St. Louis business owners face backlash after customers refuse to wear masks

"She was livid screaming in my face. I thought she was going to hit me at one point, she was very angry. This woman seemed like she was ready for a fight."

ST. LOUIS — Wearing a face mask is mandated in St. Louis city and St. Louis County to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But some businesses are getting backlash, as some customers are refusing to wear one.

Chop Shop owner Helen Petty is trying to keep her hair salon in The Grove, up and running safely, after closing for 11 weeks. She reopened her doors on June 1.

Before getting to the appointment, Petty said there are emails and texts reminding clients to wear a mask. Once guests arrive, a sign is also plastered on the front door reminding customers.

But Petty said things got a bit hairy on Monday when a new customer came in without a face mask.

The stylist offered one.

"She (the stylist) provided one for her and she seemed very agitated about that, rolled her eyes seemed annoyed, and then proceeded to just wear it under her chin," Petty said.

The stylist felt uncomfortable and told Petty.

Petty confronted the client asking her to wear the mask. The client said no. After going back and forth, the client finally wore it.

"But the whole time she’s calling us sheep and Nazis and this isn’t a law, it hasn’t’ been passed by Congress," Petty said.

Then the client started verbally attacking and cursing at the stylist and Petty got involved.

"She was livid screaming in my face. I thought she was going to hit me at one point, she was very angry. This woman seemed like she was ready for a fight," Petty said.

Screams continued even after being escorted out.

"She just screamed down the steps and down Manchester that I was a Nazi Jew," Petty explained.

But the Chop Shop isn't the only one dealing with this.

On Monday, the Incredible Pizza Company in south St. Louis County had a confrontation over the use of masks.

After refusing and being asked to leave, a woman pepper sprayed three employees.

Petty said as a business owner this is a tough position to be in, but her goal is to make everyone feel safe.