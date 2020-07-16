Another St. Louis area grocer requiring face coverings

The requirement goes into effect on July 20 at all Dierbergs locations

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Diergbergs is the latest St. Louis area grocer to announce it will require its customers to wear face coverings.

This is in part of rising COVID-19 cases and in the interest of employees and customer safety and health, according to a press release from Dierbergs.

All 25 Dierbergs locations will require that customers wear a face covering while in the store. Exceptions include children under the age of 9 and those unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition. Dierbergs said for those with a medical condition that prohibit the use of a face mask, it is asking them to consider alternatives such as a face shield.

The requirement goes into effect on July 20.

“As a business serving thousands of customers each week, it is important that we take every precaution possible to protect the safety of customers and associates while inside our stores,” said Greg Dierberg, CEO of Dierbergs Markets. “As the medical community has shared more insights about COVID-19, we have operated out of an abundance of caution with establishing enhanced cleaning protocols, requiring our associates and vendors to wear masks and installing plexiglass partitions for added safety. With this new requirement in place, for customers who have a personal preference to not wear a face covering, we partner with Shipt for grocery delivery or curbside pickup.”

For individuals who do not have a mask, Dierbergs said it will provide one mask to each customer to wear while in store, while supplies last.

Schnucks announced earlier on Thursday it will also require all customers to wear face coverings at all of its locations beginning on July 20.