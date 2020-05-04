ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Ferguson-Florissant bus driver that was helping the district deliver food to students over spring break died from COVID-19 Sunday, the district said in a message on its website.

According to the post, the driver was helping with food distribution at McCluer North during the school closure over spring break. The message also said another McCluer North staff member tested positive.

The message said neither employee had worked since spring break, more than 14 days ago.

"We were not aware of any employee experiencing symptoms while working," the message said.

The message also said another bus driver died after a "prolonged illness unrelated to the coronavirus," but that bus driver had coronavirus symptoms before dying.

As a result of this news, the district suspended its food distribution for the week of April 6-10, the message said.

"FFSD Administration is actively seeking other alternatives for food distribution and will provide an update to you and the community when that plan is in place," the message said.

Last week, the district announced a principal in the Ferguson-Florissant School District had tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 30, the school district confirmed that the principal at Duchesne Elementary School in Florissant tested positive after being exposed to someone else who had the virus. The contact came while the district was on spring break last week, school officials said.

Read the full statement below:

As of April 5, more than 40 people have died from COVID-19.

