FLORISSANT, Mo. — Pastor and former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Detective Carl Smith died from COVID-19 Thursday, the St. Louis Police Officers Association said.

The post said his wife Geraldine is also in the hospital with COVID-19.

Smith was a pastor at New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a lead mediator at St. Louis Gun Violence De-Escalation Centers.

"He fought a good fight and he finished the race!" a post from his family on Facebook said. "We rejoice in knowing that he lived a God led life and we know God makes no mistakes!"

He was one of the St. Louisans featured in Time Magazine's issue highlighting gun violence in America back in 2018.

Heather Taylor, the president of the Ethical Society of Police, called Smith a mentor and said his passing is a loss for the entire city.

"Lost a friend, mentor, a man of God, and someone who has always been there for me and many others to COVID-19 today," Taylor said in a Facebook post. "I am so glad I was one of those he prayed for and called a friend. I am praying for his wife, children, and extended family. His passing is a loss to our City. So many of us borrowed strength from him, placing our burdens on his shoulders."

In St. Louis County, 1,393 people have tested positive and 28 people have died from COVID-19. According to St. Louis County Health Department data, there are 193 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 black people. The rate for white people is 45 cases per 100,000.

RELATED: Missouri releases racial data on COVID-19 patients as cases surpass 3,500, 80 deaths

RELATED: ‘It's about social inequities’ | Data shows African Americans are more impacted by COVID-19 in the St. Louis area

RELATED: 'The overwhelming majority are black and brown' | ICU doctor notes racial disparity in COVID-19 patients