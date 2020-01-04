FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — There are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County and now county officials are releasing more details about where the patients live.

This the breakdown by municipality and zipcode:

Pacific, 63069: 3 cases

Lonedell, 63060: 2 cases

Union, 63084: 4 cases

Washington, 63090: 3 cases

Villa Ridge, 63089: 3 cases

St. Albans, 63073: 1 case

St. Clair, 63077: 2 cases

Of the three cases in Pacific, one is a 79-year-old woman. Of the cases in Washington, one is a 78-year-old woman, according to a press release from the county.

"Please note that one confirmed case following quarantine guidelines is less of a risk to the community than one unconfirmed ill individual that is not quarantined," said Tom Brinker, Franklin County presiding commissioner in the release. "Please follow social distancing guidance."

Dine-in restaurant operations in Franklin County are suspended until April 17. Restaurants and bars will only be allowed to have carryout, curbside pick-up or delivery options.

The county also prohibited gatherings larger than 10 people and closed places of public accommodation such as golf courses, movie theaters and gyms.

