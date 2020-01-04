Franklin County reports more recovered COVID-19 cases than active cases

The county also reports 54 people have recovered

There 49 active cases and 51 confirmed recovered cases in Franklin County as of April 30. The county reported an increase of four active cases from the previous day.

The most recent death Franklin County reported was an 88-year-old man who lived at Grandview Skilled Nursing, the 13th in the county.

Earlier this week, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the county reached more recovered cases than active cases.

Monday, Brinker announced the Missouri State Treasurer's Office has allotted approximately $11-12 million from the federal CARES Act to aid in Franklin County's coronavirus response. The county should have the funding by May 6.

"The Commission along with the Franklin County Health Director and regional Health officials are constantly evaluating testing utilization and best practices to protect residents, and give consumers and business owners confidence and peace of mind," Brinker said.

The county has changed the way it reports cases to the news media. Its previous information included the number of total cases.

This was the breakdown by municipality, ZIP code and ages that the county last furnished on April 30:

"As you will see there is a significant jump in cases in Washington," Franklin County Health Department Director Angie Hitson said in a previous statement. "The majority of these cases are contained within a specific population and location. The increase in cases in Washington does not mean that the city itself is less safe than another city within or outside of our county.

"The idea that the general public can stay away from “this place” or “that place” is not relevant," Hitson said. "There is no place to stay away from. You are at risk every time you leave your home. This is why social distancing and staying home are so important for you, for your family and for the most vulnerable in our community."